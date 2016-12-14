By Batsirai Chikadaya

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has seemingly caught on to “fraudulent activities” being conducted by Zimbabweans who are taking advantage of its Diaspora Remittances Incentives Scheme (DRIS). The DRIS was put in place to attract the diaspora to send money through official channels by offering up to 5% interest on the amount sent, 2% would go […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

RBZ says its illegal to send yourself money, but is that a justifiable position by the regulator?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed