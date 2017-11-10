RBZ to more than double the number of BOND NOTES in circulation this month

By Tinashe Nyahasha Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, RBZ

The RBZ has said that they are adding another $300 million worth of bond notes (I call them notes of bondage) by the end of November. They say this is again supported by another facility from the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank). Perhaps Ignatius Chombo, the new minister of finance (it still surprises me) […]

