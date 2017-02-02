Re-thinking management and leadership in Africa

AFRICA is steaming ahead in human development and to sustain this positive narrative, the continent needs strong institutions and effective leadership. This was the point made by Antony Jongwe, a researcher in Indigenous Management and Entrepreneurship, at a recent Management Express (MEx) forum event organised by British Council Zimbabwe held at a local hotel.

Addressing a cross-section of MEx members comprising of business leaders, managers, academics and post-graduate students who braved the early evening rains pounding the capital, Jongwe remarked: “The need for effective leadership has never been greater, but not much is known about how Africa can develop its own managers and leaders who are grounded in its unique cultural, social, political and economic contexts.”

In his opening remarks to the presentation entitled: “In search of Autochthonous African Management- Insights from the Academy,” Jongwe explained that there has been some disquiet in academic circles about the efficacy of management theories and techniques developed in the West to address uniquely African phenomena. This had been prompted by empirical research findings, which showed that Western theories might not apply to Africa because of cultural differences.

This anomaly has resulted in calls for Africa-focused management research which has been termed “autochthonous high impact research” by the African Academy of Management and was widely discussed at its third conference held in January 2016 at Strathmore Business School, Nairobi, Kenya attended by the speaker.

Despite Africa’s great potential in the global economy little is known about leadership on the continent and the African Diaspora (people having roots from Africa). Explaining autochthonous high impact research, Jongwe said: “It is management research that focuses on the unique cultural context of the continent and seeks to generate theories and techniques which address local management problems.”

Jongwe explained that there were a few studies, which had explored the impact of culture on management in the African context by focusing on key indigenous concepts such as ubuntu, spiritualism, traditionalism, communalism, co-operative teamwork, and mythology among others.

“There exists potential for more studies through autochthonous research, which could culminate in the generation of unique theories and techniques which could enable African scholars to contribute to the global management community,” opined Jongwe.

Africa faces numerous challenges and autochthonous management assists in how to develop management theories that fit the informal and formal economies of Africa. Jongwe outlined some of the African phenomena from which unique theories and techniques can be developed.

“For instance, female managers and leaders in sub-Saharan Africa face many challenges e.g. societal culture, occupational culture, sex stereotypes, and lack of access to education. Women play a critical role in economic development and good governance yet very few African women are rising to executive or managerial positions in organisations. Thus, for a sustainable socio-economic development of the region, there is need to develop leaders, regardless of gender.”

“There is little research on stereotype threat, the antecedents and consequences of stereotype threat in organisational settings on the continent and this gives rise to the need for further research to better understand how this obstacle affects female leaders” added Jongwe.

“Another area of interest is that of family business because in most African cultures, a relative who is ‘doing well’ is under obligation to support other relatives. Consequently, an individual running an enterprise is expected to offer support and assistance to less endowed family members. Managing relatives in business is apparently a sticky issue,” explained Jongwe

The area of leadership received special attention during Jongwe’s presentation bemoaning the dearth of credible leaders on the continent both in business and at political levels.

“The problem is that the continent has been plagued by bad leaders. This is evidenced by the fact that the Mo Ibrahim Leadership Prize failed twice in its tenure to get a winner.” The business response has been to incorporate business ethics training in business schools. While the importance of teaching ethics in business schools is undeniable, there are debates about how to teach ethics.

There is need for more research on how the process of involving community elders in leadership training can be an effective alternative to the traditional classroom approach of teaching ethics, especially in the African context.

Citing the example of James Mwangi of Equity Bank in Kenya and Strive Masiyiwa of Steward Bank in Zimbabwe, Jongwe called for increased research on high-impact entrepreneurship on the continent, especially in the nascent financial services sector. “There is growing evidence that certain types of entrepreneurship matter more than others, when it comes to fostering long-term economic growth and job creation sub-Saharan African countries need entrepreneurial champions that are able to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and develop a culture of organisational excellence, growth orientation and internationalisation.”

The presentation was followed by a robust question and answer session.

One delegate questioned the logic of expending resources into researching “African management” when the “Chinese” are busy exploiting the continent’s resources; and another delegate bemoaned the deleterious effects of the African concept of “Time Management”, which is summarised in the catch-phrase: “No hurry in Africa,” since productive economies are based on efficient use of resources such as time. Another delegate questioned the authenticity of Indigenous African Management since it relies on Western-centric research methodologies. The robust debate on autochthonous African management confirmed that a key objective of the presentation had been met.

In his concluding remarks, Jongwe encouraged Zimbabwean business schools to be proactive in the discourse of autochthonous high impact research and take advantage of platforms such as African Academy of Management and the British Council MEx to disseminate scholarship and techniques in management research.

Jongwe paid tribute to the British Council Zimbabwe for retaining the MEx product offering since it plays an important role in influencing management thinking and practice in the country.

This article is based on a presentation made by Anthony Jongwe to the Management Express Forum of the British Council Zimbabwe on January 26, 2017. Anthony Jongwe can be contacted via e-mail: antonyjongwe@yahoo.com