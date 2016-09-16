Real estate investment prospects in Africa

AFRICAN real estate has become an increasing part of investment portfolios over the past 20 years, which prompts the question as to prospects for the next five to ten years.

Is it a good time to invest?

Will viable investment structures such as REITs be introduced more widely?

And what other factors will act as catalysts or barriers?

While acknowledging market volatility, there was some consensus that there are attractive opportunities for acquisition in African real estate.

Favourable economic and demographic characteristics in certain countries and the trend towards urbanisation, underpin good long-term fundamentals, but there is a clear need for selectivity and rigorous due diligence.

Examples include Nigeria, where there is a high level of income-producing stock particularly in the retail sector and more set to come to the market in 2016 and beyond.

At present most investors are domestic, but there is growing interest from the rest of the world.

In South Africa there are good-quality assets in a highly liquid market.

Again, domestic investors are prepared to invest, international investors less so because of the currency risk.

In parts of East Africa, similar challenges exist alongside a relatively immature commodity market.

Ethiopia may offer opportunity, although high construction levels mean that there is possible supply risk at present.

Much of the current investment is undertaken by private equity funds.

Due to legislative restrictions, risks around money laundering and the inward looking nature of African markets, several other investor types are deterred and largely absent.

Overseas pension funds, for instance, initially held back because of legislative restrictions and only sought exposure to certain African markets once these were lifted.

Political stability and quality of governance is key to investment and if the politics and regulatory frameworks are stable, investment will rise.

Some countries lack stability, but are simply too big to ignore and so see high levels of investment anyway, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana among them.

Even then, investors recognise the political risk and expect to be rewarded for it.

Chinese investment in infrastructure projects appears to be diminishing across Africa, or at least growing less rapidly.

Moreover some infrastructure plans, however funded, frequently fail to materialise.

For example, building corridors cross-continent would open up multiple countries for investment, but the level of cross-national co-ordination involved is a frequent stumbling block.

One challenge is the difficulty in attaining target returns, partly because of the fact that there is excess supply in many places, such as Lagos and Nairobi.

Conversely, in some other countries there is a lack of investment stock and limited commitment to build more.

Sales are therefore dominated by the same, established, domestic players.

Other opportunities for mobile capital, such as India and Russia, also divert some capital elsewhere.

Relative size and maturity of markets dictates that of the 54 African countries few are regarded as viable destinations for inward investment capital.

Typically these comprise Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa — but are there others that should be considered and, more broadly, are there steps that other countries could take to enhance their attractiveness to property investors?

Among the markets highlighted in the discussion were Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mauritius, Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania.

The underlying reasons include large and growing populations, strongly positive GDP growth, shrinking dependence on commodities, an improving political and social context (in some cases), and greater stability in currency exchange and inflation rates.

Cote d’Ivoire was cited as a market expected to see strong economic growth (seven to eight percent) which, combined with restricted supply of office, retail and hotel space, could tempt investors.

There was a strong preference for Ethiopia: it has high-quality transport infrastructure and is committed to a process of democratisation, partly in the hope of attracting long-term investment.

Limits on non-domestic retailers constrain the scope for retail developments, so the main growth opportunities may lie in the hotel and leisure sectors.

There are also no regulatory restrictions on repatriating capital but the banking sector remains under-developed

At a more general level, the steps necessary to raise the attractiveness of markets for investment include:

Improved information availability and due diligence including legal frameworks and legal registration of property

Transparency in valuation

Easier capital repatriation

Development of local mortgage markets

Moves towards democratisation

Improve tourism and access to visas

There are examples of some of these steps having been taken in some countries.

For instance, in Kenya land rights were enshrined in the 2010 constitution and the unified land acts of 2012; investment vehicles such as REITs and limited liability companies have been established; limits on the repatriation of capital have been raised; and judicial and dispute resolution mechanisms set up.

Nevertheless, progress is gradual and barriers remain. — Real Estate Investment in Africa dlapiper.com