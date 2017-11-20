By Staff Writer

This is probably the largest Facebook Livestream audience anyone in Zimbabwe has ever achieved. Just a few minutes after going live today, the state broadcaster, ZBC, had more than 12,000 live viewers on Facebook. The reason? Zimbabweans are awaiting an announcement from the President of the country, Robert Mugabe, who is expected to either resign […]

Record Facebook Livestream Audience for ZBC News Online as Zimbabweans await Mugabe resignation which never came

