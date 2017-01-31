By Nigel Gambanga

Kwesé TV, the pay-TV service that’s part of Econet Media has finally gone live broadcasting in 3 countries as part of its first phase rollout. Rwanda, Zambia and Ghana are the first to view Kwesé TV with Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda lined up as the next countries where the service will be launched. It’s set […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Regulator blocks Kwesé TV launch in Zimbabwe, Strive Masiyiwa expresses hopes of getting green light “one day”

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed