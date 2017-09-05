Renault KWID Extreme Study: The hot wheels Renault

AS we all know, the Kwid, like the Duster and the Sandero, is one of the spearheads of Renault in its conquest of the automotive markets of the planet.

Also during shows, exhibitions and especially the needs of communication and marketing services, the manufacturer develops show cars, “one off” more or less fun, sporting, relaxed or delusional essentially intended to highlight the small Renault. This is the case at the 25th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2017 (or GIIAS 2017) which takes place from 10 to 20 August in Jakarta where the diamond brand presents the Renault Kwid Extreme Study or the Kwid in Hot Wheels or Rallye .

While this car show is far from us, it is important for manufacturers, as with a population of nearly 260 million and an area of ​​more than 1.9 million km², Indonesia is The 4th most populous country on Earth.

That being said, it is better understood why European manufacturers are present on the spot and make efforts to exist and seduce buyers.

Present in India, now in Brazil and, of course, in many markets in Southeast Asia, the Kwid came to Jakarta in a dress that hesitates between the “hard” customization, the tuning “too much” zealous and the small “3 Inches” colored and prepared by Hot Wheels.

The look is made bodybuildée with an aerodynamic kit that includes a new front bumper with large lateral air intakes that, however, appear to be decorative, beautiful red inserts, a spoiler blade, day lights and spotlights and the new Mégane RS 2018 .

A hood and a roof decorated with a black center band bordered by red complement the sporty design of the little Kwid

Large “almost square” wings and imposing sills lead us to the back of the Kwid Extreme Study. We then discover a good big shield framed by two vertical air extractors, a diffuser worthy of a car of WTCC or rally with exhaust central and a beautiful tailgate flap that reminds us of the one is present on the Renault Clio RS Cup.

Dressed in white, red and black on the new OZ Racing Rally Racing Dark Graphite wheels (17 or 18 inches?), The Kwid Extreme Study is a sporty little brute.

Alas if Renault worked the look, the ramage does not seem to be related to the plumage since the cabin is very similar to that of a Kwid 1.0 L SCe 68 ch even if the seats have a reinforced lateral support, a strip of fabric red and that the steering wheel and some parts of the dashboard are dressed in black lacquered inserts. It will be noted that the top of the steering wheel is dressed in a little leather unless it is the famous Soft Feel that we know especially on the steering wheels of our Dacia.

We would have liked more sportsmanship in this Kwid almost compt ‘!

Renault gives no indication of a possible specific mechanics but it is said that the L3 0.9 L TCe carried, not 110 hp and 170 Nm as on the Twingo GT but 135 hp and 195 Nm which could allow performance to small monster that wants to be the Kwid Extreme Study.

Of course, there is no question of going into production of this model which is only intended to make the show but we would like that Renault transforms its Kwid Race R into a reality, at least for the Brazilian market where it could accompany the Sandero RS – theautomobilist.fr