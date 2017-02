By Nigel Gambanga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced the $5 bond note, releasing $15 million worth of the new money into the market. The notes started circulating on Thursday 2 February 2017. The new note is purple in colour and carries images of the balancing rocks and giraffes, as well as the same security features […]

