Rigobert Song: Cameroon legend comes out of two-day coma

FORMER Cameroon international Rigobert Song has come out of a two-day coma and will be flown to France for treatment.

The 40-year-old was admitted to Yaounde Central Hospital on Sunday after falling unconscious.

“He has come out of his coma and the oxygen has been disconnected,” Dr Louis Joss Bitang A Mafok, director of the hospital’s emergency centre confirmed.

“His high blood pressure has returned to normal and the cerebral haemorrhage has been controlled.”

Dr Mafok also explained that a plane will be arriving from France to transfer Song on Tuesday.

“A medical aircraft will be in Cameroon in (Tuesday) he morning, we will have a working session with the French team and then he will be flown to France,” he explained.

Song played 137 times for his country and had spells with English clubs Liverpool and West Ham.

He has been working as a coach for Cameroon’s football federation following his departure as Chad coach.

Former Cameroon team-mate Samuel Eto’o tweeted in French: “I wish you courage and a speedy recovery big brother.”

Ex-Liverpool players Jamie Carragher, Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler have also sent messages of support, while the Anfield club tweeted: “Our thoughts are with Rigobert Song and his family at this time.” bbc.com