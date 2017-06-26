Rihanna will come for world leaders on Twitter, for an excellent cause

CAN Rihanna just run for president already? Fenty 2020 has a nice ring to it. Considering the flexibility on the current administration’s conduct and policies, surely we can bend that whole natural-born citizen clause just once?



What other figure in pop culture slides into the DMs of young fans to give worldly wisdom and promotes humanitarianism at such a high level? Hell, she’s even nabbed an award for it.

Now, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is making waves for another reason: education. The “Love On The Brain” singer sent out a series of tweets to world leaders on Friday night.

Her message to several leaders about education reform — including Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and French President, Emmanuel Macron — was loud and clear, “What’s your plan?” she asked.

Though the best part? Two leaders actually responded. Because when Badgalriri tweets you about your commitment to education, world leader or not, it’s in your best interest to respond.

While a tweet, to some, may seem like a minor effort, for a woman with 74 million Twitter followers it’s a way to shed light on a major global issue. It’s not every day we see superstars of this caliber take on charity work and humanitarian efforts so fervently and publicly. “My grandmother always used to say, ‘If you’ve got a dollar, there’s plenty to share,” she said in a speech at Harvard earlier this year.

“At 17 I started my career here in America, and by the age of 18, I started my first charity organization,” she continued. “I went on to team up with other organizations in the following years and met, helped, and even lost some of the most beautiful souls.”

Now at 29-years-old and after more than a decade, it’s clear Riri’s passion proves she’s in it for the long haul. – www.refinery29.com