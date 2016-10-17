RioZim thinks big on gold as it acquires Dalny Mine

RIOGOLD, a subsidiary of RioZim Limited has acquired the entire shareholding of Palatial Gold Investments a wholly-owned unit of Falcon Gold Zimbabwe and is close to completing the Cam & Motor gold processing plant as the group seeks to consolidate its gold assets and output.

Palatial Gold owns the Dalny Mine Complex (“DMC”) which consists of a gold processing plant, equipment, mining claims, mining infrastructure and a mine compound.

RioZim is seeking to consolidate its current increase in gold production which has turned around on the re-opening of Cam and Motor Mine. RioZim’s gold production for the year 2016 is forecast to be 50 percent above prior year level of 1 200 kgs, largely driven by Cam and Motor. In addition to Cam and motor, RioGold also owns Renco Mine in Masvingo.

For the half-year to June 30, 2016, the miner narrowed its after tax loss from US$6, 9 million previously to US$403 000 as it registered a 40 percent growth in revenue driven by an increase in gold production.

The company’s gold output jumped 76 percent to 775 kilogrammes as production at the recently revived Cam and Motor mine peaked at 405 kg while Renco produced 370 kg.

According to the statement, DMC has been under care and maintenance since August 2013 and from March 2015, RioGold has been processing ore mined at its Cam & Motor Mine at the Dalny Mine Gold Processing Plant under a lease agreement.

“The Directors of RioZim believe that DMC has attractive exploration ground with potential for delineating resources for mining. The acquisition of Palatial Gold is in line with RioZim’s strategic initiative to consolidate gold assets and output under RioGold through mergers/acquisitions in order to expand its gold operations,” it said.

On the other hand, Falgold says the disposal of Palatial Gold will allow it to rationalise its asset base and focus on the mining efforts of the group.

Meanwhile the group also said works at Cam & Motor were progressing well and the gold processing plant being set up at a cost of $11 million was nearing completion and would be commissioned before the end of the year. FinX