Rising Zim star to have trials with Crystal Palace and Watford

By Tafadzwa Ndiraire

GLOBAL Sports Academy rising football star Munashe Gatsi has been invited for trials with English clubs among them Crystal Palace and Watford at the end of the month.

Gatsi’s trip for his first professional trial stint was made possible following a US$10 000 donation by CBZ Bank.

The donation was handed over by the CBZ Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer Never Nyemudzo and the CBZ Group Executive Marketing & Corporate Affairs Laura Gwatiringa in Harare yesterday.

The former Kuwadzana 1 High student is set to fly out on September 27 for the trials slated for the first week of October.

Speaking on the side lines of the presentation, Global Sports Africa Representative Maria Knife said: “Munashe was selected to attend these trials in England mainly due to his playing ability and hardworking approach in the sport. This boy was set to miss the trials which were setup by our partners PFA Academy”.

“Now he will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in England who will attend these highly sought after club trials. He will be in camp for a week in LondoN,” said Knife.

At the trails EPL club scouts will be joined by league and championships teams to look for the next star from Africa. The Three Day Showcase will be hosted at Barnet FC Ground, with clubs such as Crystal Palace FC, Charlton Athletic FC, Watford FC among others looking to beef up their senior and junior team for the 2016/17 upcoming season

The GO Football Trials are the most sought after UK Talent showcase that exposes upcoming talent to top football clubs in England and Sweden. It is an elite football showcase that offers aspiring players the opportunity to secure UK professional Football Trials with top clubs in all UK Football leagues, ranging from the Premiership, Championship, League One and league Two outfits.

“Gatsi came through our junior ranks a few years ago and after impressing at our club we are now sure he will be able to make a mark in England. Some of the clubs coming to watch him are Queen Park Rangers FC, West Ham United FC, and Non-league team and also division clubs.

Such a platform will definitely impact on this young man’s life. CBZ Bank then played a major role in allowing Munashe to travel and participate at these trials…” said Knife.

At the trails he will be able to interact with world renowned coaches and scouts such and Wally Downes formerly of West Ham United, Chris Hargrieves of AFC Bournemouth and Carlos of Manchester City juniors.

Global Sports has developed a number of local athletes that are currently playing university soccer in the USA and in Europe. While on the professional clubs platform they have linked players such as Yasser Chapfika currently playing division soccer in Spain and Rungano Kanyepi who recently returned to pursue his soccer in England.

www.sportbrief.co.zw

Follow us on Twitter on @FingazLive and on Facebook – The Financial Gazette