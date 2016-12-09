Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger becomes father for eighth time at 73

ROLLING Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73.

Ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 29, gave birth to a boy, the rock star’s eighth child, in New York on Thursday.

The couple began dating in 2014 after the suicide of fashion designer L’Wren Scott, his former partner of 13 years.

The news of the singer’s new arrival was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty.

A statement said: “Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted.

“Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

Sir Mick already has seven children from previous relationships.

His eldest, Karis Hunt Jagger, whose mother is actress and singer Marsha Hunt, is 17 years older than Ms Hamrick, aged 46.

He had daughter Jade Jagger, now 45, with ex-wife Bianca, and four children – Elizabeth, 32, James, 31, Georgia, 24, and Gabriel, 18 – with model Jerry Hall.

He also has son Lucas, 17, following a brief relationship with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez.

Sir Mick has five grandchildren and became a great-grandfather in May 2014 when Jade’s daughter Assisi gave birth to a baby girl.

The Rolling Stones are in line to top the charts with their first studio album in more than a decade this week.

The birth of Sir Mick’s new son comes six months after bandmate Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally Humphreys welcomed twin girls, just two days before Wood turned 69. news.sky.com