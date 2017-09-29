Is Leonardo DiCaprio doing too many biopics?

September 28, 2017
By
The man who played Howard Hughes, J Edgar Hoover and Jordan Belfort is now confirmed as the next Roosevelt. How many is too many?

LEONARDO DiCaprio is teaming up with Martin Scorsese for a biopic on a famous American. So what’s new?

The year was 1995, and young Leo DiCaprio had been cast to play troubled poet Arthur Rimbaud in the career-boosting yet deeply flawed film Total Eclipse.

Little did he know that many, many more biopics would follow.

Some of them good, some of them bad – but mostly just a waste of the actor’s talent.

The problem with biopics is that they’re always hit and miss.

For every gripping Howard Hughes, there is a mediocre J Edgar Hoover peeking just around the corner.

DiCaprio in The Aviator
DiCaprio as mad man Howard Hughes in Scorsese’s The Aviator

For every fresh take on a dead white male, there’s a by-the-book approach which makes us yawn and look at our phones in search of something more interesting.

On Wednesday, Paramount confirmed DiCaprio was teaming up with Scorsese once again – but not for a Joker origins film.

Instead, they will be taking on the much talked about adaptation of Roosevelt.

The film, which had been DiCaprio’s passion project for a while, combines his two favourite things in the world: saving the environment and playing historical figures.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio can’t get enough of each other

Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, was a naturalist. He was the president of national parks and forests.

Most interesting, perhaps, was his layered and complicated persona – often insecure but always determined.

Once mocked for his inability to properly ride a horse, Mr Roosevelt is now remembered for his “cowboy” facade.

He was also the youngest-ever president in America’s history, and will no doubt be a much more suited role for the actor than playing a youngish version of a Batman foe. -news.sky.com

