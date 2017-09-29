Is Leonardo DiCaprio doing too many biopics?

LEONARDO DiCaprio is teaming up with Martin Scorsese for a biopic on a famous American. So what’s new?

The year was 1995, and young Leo DiCaprio had been cast to play troubled poet Arthur Rimbaud in the career-boosting yet deeply flawed film Total Eclipse.

Little did he know that many, many more biopics would follow.

Some of them good, some of them bad – but mostly just a waste of the actor’s talent.

The problem with biopics is that they’re always hit and miss.

For every gripping Howard Hughes, there is a mediocre J Edgar Hoover peeking just around the corner.

DiCaprio as mad man Howard Hughes in Scorsese’s The Aviator

For every fresh take on a dead white male, there’s a by-the-book approach which makes us yawn and look at our phones in search of something more interesting.

On Wednesday, Paramount confirmed DiCaprio was teaming up with Scorsese once again – but not for a Joker origins film.

Instead, they will be taking on the much talked about adaptation of Roosevelt.

The film, which had been DiCaprio’s passion project for a while, combines his two favourite things in the world: saving the environment and playing historical figures.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio can’t get enough of each other

Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, was a naturalist. He was the president of national parks and forests.

Most interesting, perhaps, was his layered and complicated persona – often insecure but always determined.

Once mocked for his inability to properly ride a horse, Mr Roosevelt is now remembered for his “cowboy” facade.

He was also the youngest-ever president in America’s history, and will no doubt be a much more suited role for the actor than playing a youngish version of a Batman foe. -news.sky.com