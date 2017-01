By Batsirai Chikadaya

A group of Russian hackers under the name of “New World Hackers” claim to have taken down the CAF (Confederation of African Football) official website on Saturday in protest over Gabon’s Government led by “dictator” President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon is currently hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. The hackers claim to have […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Russian hackers took down CAF website in protest over AFCON being hosted Gabon

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed