By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwean media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is set to launch her own TV show called Ruvheneko which will be broadcast exclusively via online platforms. The show which is expected to go live on the 2nd of February 2017 will focus on current affairs and will zero in on trending issues with interviews or chats with specific […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa launches online TV show, adopts internet as broadcasting platform

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed