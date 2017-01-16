SA based prophet defends Makandiwa

THRONE of Grace founder Prophet Evidence Chari has jumped to United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s defence on the issue of seed offerings that recently torched a storm.

The South Africa based prophet has taken a swipe at those who are against the principle of seeding and described them as having a poverty mentality’.

He said the principle of seeding was biblical.

“The issue of seeding is biblical and it applies to everyone who wants God to bless him. I believe that every man of God who does not want people to give is on a mission to destroy people’s lives,” he said.

Prophet Chari further castigated Pastor Shingi Munyeza who is on record criticising seeding. He said Munyeza was already blessed with wealth and must not stand in the way of the poor

“I have heard preachers like Shingi Munyeza speaking against Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s call for a seed and wondered why they are against it when it is somebody calling for a seed.

“Some of these pastors if you investigate them you will realise that the cars, houses and clothes they have were seeded to them,” he said.

In a video posted on Facebook in December , Ufic spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa encouraged people to “seed” money ranging from US$77, US$770, US$7 700 and US$77 000.

Explaining the reasoning behind the figures, Kufa said, “Number seven is a prophetic number, a number of perfection which makes the year 2017 a year for your dreams, hopes, aspirations and all your visions, if only you are willing to start it perfectly.”

However, following the clip there was a huge public outcry, with some people accusing the charismatic cleric of robbing his congregants using the Bible.

“God works with his principles, no seed, no harvest. Show me a farmer who does not understand the issue of seeding,” said Chari.

“I am one of the people who flew from South Africa to Harare and attended Prophet Makandiwa’s service so that I can seed. I am a product of sowing to his ministry that is why I’m successful here in South Africa, “he added.

He went on to qoute Ecclesiastics 11verse 6 which justifies seed offering. Prophet Chari said only people with a poverty mentality will support a preacher who denounces seeding. “Zimbabwe needs help from fighting it’s own deliverance,” he said.