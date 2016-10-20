By Batsirai Chikadaya

photo credit: BBC In recent weeks the highly publicized and controversial South African “#feesmustfall” protest reached a peak with widely reported incidents of students facing off with police and school leaders at multiple campuses across South Africa. There have been reports of students being arrested, shot by rubber bullets, teargassed and beaten. Many of the […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

SA University’s drop in international rankings, may be forced to adopt e-learning as #feesmustfall protests rage on

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed