JOHANNESBURG– Former SABC Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been dismissed from the public broadcaster.

This decision was announced on Monday by the SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and follows a disciplinary hearing brought against him for bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow. – www.iol.co.za