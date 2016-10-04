SADC issues flood warning for 2016/17 farming season

THE Southern African Development Community Early Warning Bulletin for the 216/2017 rainfall season has warned that the region could experience flooding that may lead to possible disease outbreak as the region looks forward to normal to above rainfall conditions.

The normal to above normal rainfall condition may induce surface water stagnation and flooding increasing the chances of people contracting diseases and dying.

“Flooding due to too much stagnating water increases the chances of water borne diseases such as cholera and other diarrheal illnesses (cryptosporidiosis, giardiasis, amoebiasis and typhoid),” the report said.

Increase of rodent borne diseases such as plague, vector borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever are also expected to increase.

“Malaria increases maternal and child health morbidity, mortality, HIV, anaemia and lack of good nutrition to the body. There has been noticeable increase particularly in our region of rift valley fever, bacterial meningitis and yellow fever. Lack of sanitation and hygiene due to floods is the immediate cause of the illness and mortality. Many people sustain injuries and deaths are common due to injuries and drowning,” the Bulletin added.

SADC governments have been urged to provide alternative sources of clean water in affected areas.

“Malnutrition caused by both drought and flooding can aggravate stunting in children, which is already a problem in the region. There is therefore need for intense screening of children and providing feeding schemes at schools and health facilities,” said the report.

During the previous summer rainfall season the region experienced below normal rainfall conditions due to the El Nino weather phenomenon which resulted in severe drought conditions.