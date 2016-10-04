Salaries to gobble a third of Harare’s proposed US$346 million 2017 budget

HARARE City Council has proposed a US$345,7 million budget for 2017, up from US$343,9 million in 2016. The budget will be financed by water revenue, property tax and refuse collection fees.

Acting chairperson of council’s finance committee, Luckson Mukunguma, who presented the proposed budget on Thursday last week, said there would be no tariff increases for the main line services, the sixth consecutive year Harare has not increased tariffs.

“Your Worship, it is council’s position that before any proposals to increase tariffs could be contemplated, the city had to first plug revenue leakages manifesting themselves as non-revenue water. Appropriate and systematic regularisation of previously illegal settlements should see additional revenue accruing to the City in the form of property taxes and refuse collection fees and water charges,” said Mukunguma.

Salaries and allowances at US$116,3 million being 29,9 percent of total expenditure while the remaining US$229,2 million will go towards service delivery.

“The payroll costs will be keenly monitored on a monthly basis, with the necessary cuts being effected as and when necessary,” said Mukunguma.

The city proposed a separate US$103 million capital budget, compared to US$122 million for 2016. Water and sanitation take the biggest chunk accounting for US$50,9 million. Roads maintenance and refuse removal have been allocated US$19,7 million and US$8,9 million respectively.

“The proposals I have highlighted above will be supported by way of US$75 million borrowings while US$28 million will come from internal sources.”

Mukunguma also highlighted that the city’s debtors book had ballooned from US$380 million as at August 31, 2015 to US$526 million a year later. The council’s creditors book, which stood at US$185 million last year, had gone up to US$395 million.

The money is largely owed to tax agent Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, National Social Security Authority, ZESA Holdings and the Local Authorities Pension Fund with whom the city has agreed settlement plans.

For 2016, revenue is seen at US$343,9 million revenue with salaries taking 51 percent of total collections.

Mukunguma projected that US$307 million will accrue to council as at December 31, 2016. Current collections are anticipated at US$157 million with the balance expected from arrears clearance. – The Source

