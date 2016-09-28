Sam Allardyce: England manager leaves after one match in charge

SAM Allardyce has left his post as England manager by mutual agreement with the Football Association after one match and 67 days in charge.

It follows a newspaper investigation claiming he offered advice on how to “get around” rules on player transfers.

Allardyce, 61, is also alleged to have used his role to negotiate a deal worth £400,000 to represent a Far East firm.

An FA statement said Allardyce’s conduct “was inappropriate” and Gareth Southgate will take temporary charge.

“He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised,” the FA said.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly but the FA’s priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football.

“The manager of the England men’s senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.”

Allardyce succeeded Roy Hodgson in July following England’s disastrous performance at Euro 2016 in France and becomes the national side’s shortest-serving full-time manager.

What did Allardyce do?

The Daily Telegraph said Allardyce had a meeting with undercover reporters posing as businessmen before he took charge of his first England training session.

During the meeting, which was recorded on camera, it is alleged Allardyce said it was “not a problem” to bypass rules on third-party player ownership and claimed he knew of agents who were “doing it all the time”.

It was further alleged that a £400,000 deal was struck for him to represent the company to Far East investors and to be a keynote speaker at events.

In the meeting, Allardyce also referred to Hodgson as “Woy”, making fun of his predecessor’s manner of speaking, and criticised Gary Neville, one of Hodgson’s assistants.

England’s shortest serving full-time managers (and the longest) Name Games in charge Time in charge Sam Allardyce 1 (2016) 67 days Steve McClaren 18 (2006-2007) One year, six months, 18 days Kevin Keegan 18 (1999-2000) One year, seven months, 17 days Terry Venables 23 (1994-1996) Two years, four months, 29 days Glenn Hoddle 28 (1996-1999) Two years, nine months Don Revie 29 (1974-1977) Three years, seven days LONGEST Walter Winterbottom 139 (1946-1962) 18 years

Allardyce apology

Allardyce met FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn on Tuesday to offer what he called a “sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions”.

He explained it had been “a great honour” to be appointed England manager in July and that he was “deeply disappointed at this outcome”.

“Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need the FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment,” he added.

“As part of the meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard.

“I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”

Clarke told the BBC he had not been sacked, but they had agreed his position was “untenable”.

In an interview on the FA website, Glenn said Allardyce was “distraught” but that “discussing a range of issues from potential contraventions of FA rules through to personal comments frankly just don’t work when you’re the manager of England”.

However, Glenn did add that it was a “really painful decision” as the FA believed Allardyce was “a great fit for England manager and we think could have been extremely successful”.