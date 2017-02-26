Samsung AddWash is energy efficient and cost effective

SAMSUNG’S AddWash front-loader washing machines have been designed to have less of an impact on both the environment and the consumer’s pocket, thanks to their innovative Eco Bubble technology.

Featuring Samsung’s Eco Bubble™ technology that quickly activates detergent and penetrates laundry fibres to remove stains more effectively, the 9kg and 12kg AddWash washing machines allow you to instantly add overlooked laundry items into the washing machine during the wash cycle.

Sunil Gupta, Regional Product Manager: Digital Appliances, said: “The Samsung AddWash Front Load Washer is designed around modern needs for speed, efficiency and convenience. You can wash a load in as little as half an hour and you can control your machine using the Smart Control app on a mobile phone”.

Boasting a host of smart new features, the AddWash washers deliver touch-of-button intensive stain removal, even in cool water, through specialised Bubble Soak technology; while Samsung’s Steam Wash uses the power of steam released from the bottom of the laundry tub to eliminate stains without pre-treatment.

The cleverly-designed additional AddWash door enables you to add laundry items or even top up fabric softener at any stage during the wash cycle; the larger load capacity and a Super Speed wash cycle option enables you to get through your normal washing up to 50 percent faster. With Eco Wash, Speed Wash, or Silent Wash options and low energy consumption, Samsung’s AddWash washing machine is quiet, effective and eco-friendly. What’s more, Self Clean+ technology keeps your washer drum fresh by removing dirt and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals through a combination of soaking, pulsating and high speed spinning. Smart Check automatic error monitoring helps you diagnose and correct problems, avoiding the need for service call-outs.

“Samsung Digital Appliances are constantly improving consumer experiences. The stylish and advanced new AddWash is one of the ways in which Samsung is making life simpler and smarter,” said Gupta.

Samsung’s AddWash front-loader washing machines are available at selected Samsung Brand Stores and leading retailers for the following recommended retail prices: