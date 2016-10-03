Samsung HotBlast convection microwave oven now in South Africa

…New technology delivers perfectly-prepared, healthier meals in minutes

NOW available in the local market, the new Samsung HotBlast Convection Microwave Oven quickly produces food that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside – as if you had spent hours perfecting it in a traditional oven.

Samsung’s MW7000K 32L Convection Microwave Oven with HotBlast technology brings a whole new way of cooking to South Africa.

“Most people do not have the time to prepare meals the traditional way, yet they still want tasty, nutritious meals. Through this 32L Convection Microwave Oven, Samsung makes it possible to make perfectly baked, grilled and slim fried dishes in minutes,” said Michael McKechnie, Director: Digital Appliances at Samsung South Africa.

The New Hot Blast™ technology reduces cooking times significantly by blowing powerful hot air through multiple air holes directly onto food, so it’s cooked evenly with a crispy outside and juicy inside. The new wider grill lets you brown food more evenly, while the oven’s large turntable accommodates bigger plates and even pizzas.

You can choose from pre-set Cook with Ease menus to prepare perfectly cooked and delicious homemade dishes – from brown rice to salmon fillets. The oven’s SLIM FRY™ technology combines a grill with warm air circulation, so food is cooked to be crispy on the outside, using only a touch of oil, leaving non greasy pans or splatters. The Fermentation Function utilises advanced fermentation technology for proofing dough or making natural yoghurt without the need for extra appliances.

“It’s rare to see a single appliance capable of producing everything from perfectly crisp chicken nuggets through to homemade yoghurt in the way the new Samsung convection microwave does. Thanks to its compact size, Samsung makes it possible for aspiring chefs to prepare a huge range of dishes, even in the smallest kitchen,” says Reuben Riffel, celebrity chef and Samsung brand ambassador.

“This microwave oven gives you premium style, a huge range of features and quick, perfect meals and even features standby ECO Mode power saving technology to save money on electricity, making it the ideal all-in-one cooking appliance,” says McKechnie.

““As a leader in culinary innovation, we understand that our customers want healthy, nutritious food that can be cooked quickly and easily. As people today lead increasingly busy lives, they need appliances that make life easier – as well as those that add a sophisticated style to the kitchen design set-up. The Samsung HotBlast Convection Microwave Oven does just that and is yet another example of our commitment to making life better and easier,” McKechnie concludes.

The Samsung HotBlast Convection Microwave Oven is available at selected Samsung Brand Stores and leading retailers for the following recommended retail price (RRP)