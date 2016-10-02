Samsung launches new RT7000 and RT6000 top mounted freezer

“THE new Samsung RT7000 and RT6000 are firsts in the TMF category, in that the fridge and freezer sections keep food fresh independently of each-other, using separate airflows. This improves the efficiency of both the fridge and freezer by keeping fruit and vegetables fresher for longer and prevents odours from the fridge from penetrating the freezer,” said Michael McKechnie, Director: Digital Appliances at Samsung South Africa.

By separating cooling and freezing, the Samsung RT7000 maintains an optimum humidity level of approximately 70 percent in the fridge compartment, extending the life of fruit and vegetables – no matter where in the fridge these are stored. At the same time, it uses smart power technology for up to a 42 percent power saving and offers smart new features such as Power Freeze and Power Cool modes to make ice and chilled drinks faster than ever before.

The Space Max-optimised 620L TMF refrigerator helps lock moisture into fresh fruit and vegetables, thus maintaining freshness and taste. Twin Cooling Plus not only prevents fridge odours from affecting frozen foods, it also keeps the freezer compartment completely frost-free, prolonging the shelf life and the flavour of its contents and eliminating the need to defrost the freezer.

This truly independent cooling system allows you to configure the TMF refrigerator as needed, using Freezer-Fridge, Energy Saving, Vacation, Fridge Max and Mini mode options; where you can turn the freezer into a fridge or turn off the fridge compartment completely when leaving home for a holiday.

Samsung brand ambassador Jo-Ann Strauss, a celebrity and businesswoman, says it was important to her to keep food fresh and nutritious for longer, particularly when it comes to ensuring a healthy diet for children. “Busy parents do not often have the time available to restock the fridge several times a week, but we want to be sure that fresh fruit and vegetables stay crisp and healthy for as long as possible. With more advanced cooling and freezing, parents can be assured that food bought during the weekend shopping will stay fresh and tasty all week.”

“Samsung Digital Appliances consistently strives to create something new to deliver the best possible consumer experience across the world. With the Top Mounted Freezer (TMF)-refrigerators, Samsung’s designers have met the needs of modern consumers, from extended food life, through to smart versatility of the appliance and reduced power consumption, all in a sleek and beautiful design,” says McKechnie. “This is yet another example of the ways in which Samsung is making life simpler and smarter.”