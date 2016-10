By Edwin Chabuka

Mounting rumours suggest that Samsung may pull the plug on its controversial Galaxy Note 7 just days after reports of its replacement units succumbing to the same exploding battery issue. Earlier today, Yonhap, a usually reliable source based in South Korea (Samsung’s HQ) reported to have confirmation from a Samsung official confirming the halt on production […]

