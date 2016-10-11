Samsung permanently stops Galaxy Note 7 production

SOUTH Korean tech giant Samsung has permanently ceased production of its high-end Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after reports of devices it had deemed safe catching fire.

The firm had already reduced Galaxy Note 7 production volumes.

Owners are expected to be able to return the phones for a refund or an exchange for a different Samsung phone.

The firm had earlier said it would stop sales of the phone.

“We recently readjusted the production volume for thorough investigation and quality control, but putting consumer safety as top priority, we have reached a final decision to halt production of Galaxy Note 7s,” the company said.

Samsung recalled 2.5 million phones in September after complaints of exploding batteries, and later insisted that all replaced devices were safe.

However, there were reports that even those phones were catching fire.

A Kentucky man said he woke up to a bedroom full of smoke from a replaced Note 7, days after a domestic flight in the US was evacuated after a new device started emitting smoke in the cabin. bbc.com