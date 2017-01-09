Samsung Unveils Laundry Game-Changer at CES 2017 with New Four-in-One Laundry System

SAMSUNG Electronics has introduces its revolutionary FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ laundry system, set to be unveiled at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. This versatile laundry pair was designed to offer two washers and two dryers in one system, giving consumers more choices to do laundry the way they want, in all types of situations. Incorporating a range of core Samsung laundry technologies, FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ provides the most advanced, flexible laundry solution to meet the needs of busy modern families.

Within the two machines, each distinct laundry compartment includes unique features to tackle wash day needs. The FlexWash™ front-loader is equipped with five cubic feet of capacity — the largest in its class1 — to handle normal or bulky loads. Meanwhile, the FlexWash™ top-loader adds another cubic foot of capacity and is built to wash smaller loads separately from the main load. To power through big laundry loads, users can operate both washers at the same time with different settings.

To dry fabrics, FlexDry™ has the ability to tackle large laundry loads with the added flexibility to dry a few delicate items at the same time. Users can lay clothes flat in the unique Delicate Rack zone at the top of the dryer and gently dry delicates with a controlled, heated air flow. The special zone adjusts the heat between room temperature and 95 degrees Fahrenheit automatically depending on the type of fabric being dried. The main dryer compartment also uses Samsung’s MultiSteam technology to freshen and disinfect clothes while reducing odors and wrinkles.

“Everyone has different clothes and different ways of caring for them,” said Seo Byung-Sam, President of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics. “Finally, FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ is a laundry system that fits any need, all at once. We are striving to give consumers the freedom and flexibility to adjust the laundry process for the way they live, not the other way around.”

According to Samsung research on U.S. consumer laundry habits, 87% of U.S. consumers surveyed sort their laundry into lights and darks, different fabric types, and degrees of dirtiness, while 70% of consumers surveyed run two or more back-to-back washes. The new FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ laundry approach was developed to transform the marketplace as consumers discover a more efficient, more effective way to sort on the fly and tackle the laundry process. The ability to operate all four compartments separately and simultaneously addresses strong consumer demand to wash clothes faster while still keeping items separate.

The new FlexWash™ washer uses three core Samsung laundry technologies: SuperSpeedTM, PowerFoamTM, and Vibration Reduction Technology (VRT). SuperSpeed™ shortens wash cycles to as little as 30 minutes from the usual 60 minutes, while PowerFoam™ technology uses an innovative mixture of water, air and detergent to deep clean event the bulkiest items with the power of foam. VRT is engineered to minimize vibration and keep the noise level down.

For ease of use, the FlexWash™ washer does not require two separate water lines, eliminating the need to hire a professional to install. Additionally, easy-to-reach top-load areas on each washer and dryer unit allow consumers to more comfortably load or unload laundry. And transparent glass on the top-load compartments makes it simple to check on laundry cycles at a glance.

Finally, FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ are IoT-enabled, backed by smart features that will allow users to control the FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ machines with their smartphones2, using the Samsung Smart Home app. They will be able to start, stop, and monitor every cycle for both machines.

FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ are both CES Innovation Award honorees in 2017, continuing a string of wins for innovations including activewashTM in 2015 and AddWashTM in 2016.

For more information, please visit Samsung’s CES booth #15006, on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5-8, 2017.