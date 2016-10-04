Samsung’s AddWash washing machines has arrived

WASH day just became a lot easier, with the arrival in South Africa of Samsung’s AddWash front-loader washing machines.

Featuring Samsung’s Eco Bubble technology that quickly activates detergent and penetrates laundry fibres to remove stains more effectively, the new large capacity 9kg or 12kg AddWash washing machines also allow you to instantly add overlooked laundry items into the washing machine during the wash cycle.

Commenting on the new product, Michael McKechnie, Director: Digital Appliances at Samsung South Africa said: “The Samsung AddWash™ Front Load Washer is designed around modern needs for speed, efficiency and convenience. You can wash a load in as little as half an hour and you can control your machine using the Smart Control app on a mobile smartphone.”

Boasting a host of smart new features, the AddWash washers deliver touch-of-button intensive stain removal, even in cool water, through specialised Bubble Soak technology; while Samsung’s Steam Wash uses the power of steam released from the bottom of the laundry tub to eliminate stains without pre-treatment.

The cleverly-designed additional AddWash door enables you to add laundry items or even top up fabric softener at any stage during the wash cycle; the larger load capacity and a Super Speed wash cycle option enables you to get through your normal washing up to 50 percent faster.

With Eco Wash, Speed Wash, or Silent Wash options and low energy consumption, Samsung’s AddWash washing machine is quiet, effective and eco-friendly. What’s more, Self Clean+ technology keeps your washer’s drum fresh by removing dirt and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals through a combination of soaking, pulsating and high speed spinning. Smart Check automatic error monitoring helps you diagnose and correct problems, avoiding the need for potential service call-outs.

Samsung brand ambassador Jo-Ann Strauss, a celebrity, businesswoman and busy mom, said the ability to do more laundry, more effectively in less time gives modern professionals more time to do things they really want to do.

“It’s a lot easier to spend quality time with your family or relax after work, if you know your laundry is silently and capably taking care of itself,” she said

“Samsung Digital Appliances are constantly improving consumer experiences. The stylish and advanced new AddWash is one of the ways in which Samsung is making life simpler and smarter,” said McKechnie.

Samsung’s AddWash front-loader washing machines are available at selected Samsung Brand Stores and leading retailers for the following recommended retail prices.