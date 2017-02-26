Samsung’s new TMF refrigerator an energy efficient way to keep food fresh

IF there’s one thing Africa is synonymous with, it is heat. Thus it becomes increasingly important to have a spacious refrigerator that can keep food fresher for longer. At the same time, energy efficiency is also near the top of the list of the continent’s demands, which is why Samsung’s new top mounted freezer (TMF) refrigerator is perfect for African users.

“The new Samsung RT7000 and RT6000 are firsts in the TMF category, in that the fridge and freezer sections keep food fresh independently of each-other, using separate airflows. This improves the efficiency of both the fridge and freezer by keeping fruit and vegetables fresher for longer and prevents odours from the fridge from penetrating the freezer,” says Sunil Gupta, Regional Product Manager: Digital Appliances.

By separating cooling and freezing, the Samsung RT7000 maintains an optimum humidity level of approximately 70 percent in the fridge compartment, extending the life of fruit and vegetables – no matter where in the fridge these are stored. At the same time, it uses smart power technology for up to a 42 percent power saving and offers smart new features such as Power Freeze and Power Cool modes to make ice and chilled drinks faster than ever before.

The Space Max-optimised 620L TMF refrigerator helps lock moisture into fresh fruit and vegetables, thus maintaining freshness and taste. Twin Cooling Plus™ not only prevents fridge odours from affecting frozen foods, it also keeps the freezer compartment completely frost-free, prolonging the shelf life and the flavour of its contents and eliminating the need to defrost the freezer.

This truly independent cooling system allows you to configure the TMF refrigerator as needed, using Freezer-Fridge, Energy Saving, Vacation, Fridge Max and Mini mode options; where you can turn the freezer into a fridge or turn off the fridge compartment completely when leaving home for a holiday.

The Samsung Top Mounted Freezer-refrigerator range is available at selected Samsung Brand Stores and leading retailers for the following recommended retail prices (RRP).