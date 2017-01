By Edwin Chabuka

Nokia has unveiled its long anticipated Android Nougat powered Nokia 6 which has been launched exclusively in China. The smartphone is a proper midranger which looks fantastic from the press images (or I’m just too nostalgic from the news). A few words from the press release. Our ambition is to deliver a premium product, which […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Say hello everyone to Nokia 6. The first of many Nokia smartphones under HMD.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed