By Edwin Chabuka

Quite recently the internet was set alight with the news of WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption having a flaw that rendered it ‘unsafe’. We say ‘unsafe’ in quotes as information has surfaced from the security community, Technosociology, shedding more light on this vulnerability and explaining why it is not a big deal. In our recent article we […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Security Community Technosociology sheds more light on the alleged WhatsApp security flaw explaining why it is not a big deal.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed