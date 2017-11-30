SeedCo to boost production

ONE of the leading seed producers in Africa SeedCo Limited (SeedCo), says it is planning to increase maize seed production by 44 percent in the current farming season due to an increase in demand for the product across the continent.

The group’s chief executive officer Morgan Nzwere told The Financial Gazette that anticipated demand in the current season may lead to stockouts in some markets.

“Plans are underway to increase production this season from 43 000 metric tonnes last season to 62 000 metric tonnes due to stockouts,” he said.

Nzwere added that his company has also benefitted immensely from Zimbabwe’s special maize import substitution scheme -Command Agriculture – which has resulted in the seed firm running out of stocks.

“We got a lion’s share of government business again this year and our Zimbabwean unit’s business is nearing a stockout position, with plans underway to import the shortfall,” he added.

Zimbabwe, which has since 2001 relied on imports and foreign donors to meet demand for maize, last year introduced Command Agriculture, funded to the tune of $192 million by commodities firm Sakunda, in a bid to stop imports of the staple grain at a time when foreign currency shortages have intensified.

The country produced 2,1 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season against national requirements of 1,8 million tonnes.

SeedCo has been expanding on the continent and controls more than half the maize seed market in Malawi and Zambia; and 40 percent of the Tanzanian market. It is also testing new maize varieties for sale in Ethiopia and West Africa.

Nzwere noted that all the group’s seed processing plants were in good working condition across the continent with seed drying and processing facilities in the Kenya Highlands now complete.

The SeedCo boss further indicated that his company, which also produces wheat and cotton seed, was making significant inroads into the vegetables market after its joint venture with HM Clause was now operational in most markets.

“Capitalisation of the joint venture is now underway for the business to gather traction,” he said without elaborating on the figures.

Meanwhile, SeedCo narrowed its loss after tax to $2 million in the six months to September 2017 from $9,3 million in the comparable period last year, attributable to an increase in sales and a decline in finance costs.

The group’s revenue increased by 45 percent to $36,1 million from $24,8 million in the same period last year on early maize seed sales and improved winter cereal seed sales.

Both maize seed and winter cereals sales volumes rose 34 percent and 251 percent respectively, resulting in the gross margin increasing by nine percentage points to 49 percent.

Finance costs decreased from $2,1 million to $1,3 million as the group reduced borrowings by 28 percent to $32,9 million.

However, operating expenses increased 27 percent to $20 million from $15,7 million in the same period last year as a result of increased research and marketing activities.

Total assets increased to $224,3 million from $196,4 million previously.

