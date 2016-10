By Edwin Chabuka

Seedstars World, hosted by Impact Hub Harare, is making its way to Zimbabwe in search of the most elite Entrepreneurs who will battle it out on a global stage to claim an equity investment of up to 500 000 dollars. The dynamic pitch event is to be held on the 30th of October 2016 where […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Seedstars World sets sight on Zimbabwean startups

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed