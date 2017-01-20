Senegal Zimbabwe 2017 African Nations Cup report

SENEGAL qualified for the knockout stages of the 2017 African Nations Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win over Zimbabwe at Stade de Franceville in Gabon.

Senegal’s goals came early in the first half, and the Lions of Teranga could have added several more in the second half to embarrass their opponents, who had goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable.

In fact, Senegal had 23 shots at goal and 14 on target compared to 14 (6) for Zimbabwe.

Exciting 21-year-old Keita Balde Diao threatened twice for Senegal in the opening few minutes before Sadio Mane gave them the lead in the ninth, tapping in at the far post from Keita’s cross.

Just fives minutes later the Lions of Teranga were cruising after Henri Saivet curled a brilliant free-kick past Mkuruva in the Zimbabwe goal as he got the ball up and down over the wall.

Warriors star Khama Billiat had the same kind of chance in the 33rd minute but could not get his free-kick to dip as it went over the crossbar. The Mamelodi Sundowns man was the brightest spark for his side, almost setting up Matthew Rusike for a tap-in just moments before that.

Billiat also registered Zimbabwe’s only shots on target, but both times his efforts went straight at the goalkeeper as Callisto Pasuwa’s side failed to seriously test the Senegal defence.

In the second half the Warriors looked better in attack but could not truly threaten the Senegal goal, with Nyasha Mushekwi’s stinging shot straight at the goalkeeper the closest they came.

All of Mane, Mame Biram Diouf and Keita Balde could have had a brace on the night but were wasteful in their finishing as they toyed with a hapless Warriors defence.

Senegal are the first side though to the next round, while Zimbabwe have to beat Tunisia in their final Group B match to have any hope of qualifying.

TEAMS

Senegal: Diallo, Mbodji, Koulibaly, M’bengue, Gueye, Kouyate (N’Doye 85′), Mame Biram Diouf (Sow 63′), Mane (Sarr 90+1′), Balde Diao, Gassama, Saivet

Zimbabwe: Mkuruva, Zvirekwi, Nhamoinesu, Bhasera, Muroiwa, Katsande, Nakamba, Mahachi (Ndoro 46′), M Rusike (E Rusike 46′), Billiat, Mushekwi (Malajila 83′)