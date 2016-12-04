Sergio Ramos saves Real Madrid in El Clasico

SERGIO Ramos struck a late goal to deny Barcelona all three points in La Liga’s El Clasico played at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

The first half saw a slow start to the match as the teams cancelled each other out and entered half-time still goalless.

However, Luis Suarez netted the opening goal in the 52rd minute when he headed home Neymar’s free-kick.

The second half was far more exciting with end-to-end action and it looked to be heading towards a Barca win, before Ramos scored late on.

Ramos powered a header past Marc-Andre ter Stegen form seven yards out to salvage a draw.

It is a great result for Zinedine Zidane’s side, who hold their six-point lead over Luis Enrique’s team at the top of the table.

Full Report

After a fierce start the match settled into a pattern of Barcelona dominating possession without doing enough to stretch Madrid, who seemed relatively comfortable to let the hosts keep the ball in unthreatening areas.

It took Madrid until the 23rd minute to threaten Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, when Lucas Vasquez picked out Karim Benzema, but Javier Mascherano was there to make the block. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the end of a counterattack in the 37th minute, but the German goalkeeper was able to keep him out from a tight angle at the near post.

The breakthrough was finally made in the 53rd minute courtesy of Luis Suarez. Neymar stood over a free kick on the left flank, and fizzed a cross into the box towards the Uruguayan striker to head home from close range. He was right in the centre of the box, but somehow managed to get to the pacey cross first, giving Keylor Navas no time to react.

Neymar really should have made it two-nil in the 67th minute when he was fed down the left by Andres Iniesta and did fantastically to skip past Dani Carvajal and open it up on his right foot, but with just Navas to beat the Brazilian fired it off-target. He was looking to curl it into the top corner at the far post, but didn’t get it right.

The hosts looked to have won the match, but Sergio Ramos produced a thumping header from a late Luka Modric free kick to level the scores in stoppage time, with Los Blancos maintaining their lead over the archrivals at the top of the Liga standings. Kickoff.com