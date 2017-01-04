Sfaxien sign Matthew Rusike

TUNISIAN giants CS Sfaxien have reportedly signed former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Matthew Rusike on a three-year deal.

Rusike last year plied his trade at Swedish outfit Helsingborgs IF, who were relegated from the Allsvenskan to the second-tier Superettan in November.

The Zimbabwean spent the previous season at Halmstads BK after a brief stint at Portuguese club CD Nacional Madeira.

Rusike joined Amakhosi at the start of the 2012/13 campaign following a dispute-laden move from Jomo Cosmos.

The 26-year-old saw limited game-time at Chiefs before leaving for the Iberian Peninsula when his contract expired in June 2015. Kickoff.com