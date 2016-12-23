Shakes Mashaba fired

THE South African Football Association (Safa) have confirmed that Bafana Bafana head coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has been dismissed.

Mashaba still had a year left on his contract, which was to run until the end of the 2018 Russia World Cup in July next year.

Mashaba was suspended after Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on November 12‚ when he wagged a finger and angrily remonstrated at Safa officials – including president Danny Jordaan – ahead of his post-match TV interview.

He accused his Safa bosses all of not supporting him in a rant that spilt over to a scheduled SABC television interview that had to be delayed for several minutes to give the enraged Bafana mentor time to calm down.

A statement released by Safa on Thursday morning stated: “Following the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Polokwane on Saturday, 12 November 2016, after the match between Bafana Bafana and Senegal, the South African Football Association (SAFA) placed Head Coach Ephraim Shakes Mashaba on suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

“The hearing took place over five days in December 2016 (5th – 7th, 9th, 12th) and was chaired by an independent legal expert who is an Advocate of the High Court.

“Following extensive deliberations, the Chairman of the hearing concluded that the Coach was guilty of the three charges levelled against him: 1. Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct; 2. Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct; 3. Violation of the SAFA Communications Policy.

The statement continued that Safa have parted ways Mashaba.

It quoting Safa CEO Dennis Mumble saying: “It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the National Team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Due to the seriousness of the Coach’s actions, we had to release our Head Coach with immediate effect. We shall immediately institute a search for a new Head Coach familiar with African football competition who will be expected to continue the quest to qualify for the world’s apex football competition. We ask all supporters to continue to support Bafana Bafana.”

According to Safa’s statement, the association “will urgently consult its internal structures for the purpose of finding a replacement as soon as possible”.

Bafana qualified for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations under Mashaba‚ where they exited from a tough group in the first round.

South Africa however failed to qualify for Afcon 2017‚ with the coach admitting to some glaring errors researching the opposition and conditions in away matches.

