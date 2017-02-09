By Nigel Gambanga

A local startup called Shanda (which means “work” in Shona) is trying to extend this to all types of jobs, It has developed an online freelance platform – www.shanda.co.zw with the sole effort of linking skilled workers together with entities that need some tasks taken care of. Shanda is trying to establish itself as Zimbabwe’s primary freelance marketplace.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Shanda, a local startup is trying to address Zimbabwe’s unemployment with its online freelance platform

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed