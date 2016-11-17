Shareholder fights cripple CFI Holdings

ON April 13, 1990, the front pages of business newspapers were dominated by an extraordinary achievement by Farmers’ Co-op.

Farmers’ Co-op, the predecessor to Consolidated Farming Investments Limited (CFI), now rebranded CFI Holdings Limited, had released a record Z$2 million for its farmer members, which would be paid as rebates on purchases made in 1989. Z$2 million was a windfall during boom times in the 1990s, before economic mismanagement crippled a once promising economy.

Chairman, Stewart Millar, had revealed at an annual general meeting (AGM) that the rebate, a staggering Z$750 000, more than what farmers had received in 1988, illustrated how CFI, which was established in 1908, was riding on successive good agricultural seasons and a strong farming sector to unlock returns for its memebership.

“This rise indicates the increased level of support enjoyed by our retail outlets throughout the country,” Millar told reporters.

CFI had spread its footprint by 1995 to Riverside Properties, United Western Farmers, Agrifoods, Agricultural Horticultural Seeds and FCC Holdings. It was at the heart of the growth that characterised the economy before chaotic agrarian reforms from 2000.

In 1995, computers were still rare in most firms but Farmers’ Co-op had computerised, newspapers said, chronicling a company whose fortunes were rising.

“Impressive growth for Farmers’ Coop”, reported one newspaper on April 30, 1994. “CFI scheme pays dividends”, another one said on June 3, 2002. “Agrifoods completes Z$300 million expansion programme”, reported a weekly on October 6, 2002.

Agrifoods is one of CFI’s flagship operations.

Price controls, disdained by industries worldwide, paralysed CFI from 2001 to 2008 and added to the woes afflicted by economic mismanagement.

The National Incomes and Pricing Commission brazenly slashed prices when inflation was eroding the buying power of the Zimbabwe dollar, which was ditched in 2009.

“The effects of these actions by government will undoubtedly impact on traditional trading volumes and profitability in some of our businesses,” CFI warned in 2001.

Most analysts blame the firm’s currently predicament on lack of capital, but newspaper reports indicate that CFI, which has been teetering on the verge of insolvency since government introduced a multi-currency system in 2009, has also been a victim of endless shareholder disagreements.

It has failed to access appropriately priced and structured capital, and shareholders have been reluctant to unlock vital liquidity to lubricate its flagging operations.

The Rudland brothers last year made bold moves to diversify their portfolio from the logistics market and announced their acquisition of the business through ZIMRE Holdings.

Recent acquisitions have involved debt swaps, and debt takeovers.

Investors have been coy to commit cash into a business that has been in perpetual turmoil.

While the deals have helped CFI manage its gearing, its balance sheets remains stressed and cash flow problems have sparked tempers and executive turnovers.

The highly publicised US$18 million takeover of CFI’s 841 hector Langfords Estates by Fidelity Life Assurance last year did not involve cash.

It was a debt takeover.

Last year, CFI hived off its 14 percent shareholding in Windmill under another debt-swap deal aimed at reducing its indebtedness but did not unlock real cash, which the business desperately required.

Investors are sitting on the fence, management efforts have been diverted to trying to extinguish the wrangles and the business is bleeding.

Instability rattled CFI from 2004, when it was entangled in a bitter ownership wrangle triggered by the State-sanctioned unravelling of businessman, Mutumwa Mawere’s convoluted business empire.

Two months after government specified Mawere and several businesses linked to him, including CFI, some CFI executives who were dismissed by the administrator of his sprawling SMM Holdings approached the courts, declaring his interests in CFI illegal.

SMM was controlled by Mawere at the time.

In December 2005, when CFI failed to declare a dividend, senior company officials told the Financial Gazette that tremendous strain had been exerted by a Z$39 billion payment to external administrators.

Evonia Muzondo, a leading investment analyst, agrees that standoffs and lockdowns are behind CFI’s flagging fortunes.

She says there are many reasons.

“Shareholders wrangles lead to poor management,” she said.

“You need a board that supports you as management. Sometimes you need money but when shareholders are fighting nothing moves. CFI is an excellent asset. Their portfolio includes firms like Crest Breeders, which has been doing well. Agrifoods is a good asset but it has suffered from lack of capital. In the same line of business as Agrifoods is National Foods, which is doing well because it is capitalised,” she argued.

The wrangles have indeed been disastrous for CFI.

Analysts said the company had also been decimated by poor management, which current shareholders have been battling to address.

In the wake of the instability sparked by the Mawere-linked legal battles, CFI’s share price became volatile, from June 2004.

It was a period when bulls dominated the ZSE, with investors making frantic efforts to escape extensive diminution of value on other investment fronts and flocking to equities.

For instance, the CFI share price took a 38 percent plunge in the last week of June 2004 to end the week at Z$29.

In the first week of that month, CFI had slipped to a loss for the half-year ended March 30, 2004.

Almost all firms were notching profits during hyperinflation.

Then, CFI found itself entangled in another bitter wrangle with the ZSE.

In January 2005, it dragged the bourse to the courts demanding clarification on an alleged 37 percent illegal share transfer from the agribusiness to the troubled SMM Holdings.

As it coasted from one wrangle to another, the business has exponentially expanded compared to its 1990 profile, the footprint growing to include Farm&City Centre, Victoria Foods, Maitlands, Reston, Saturday Retreat, Vetco, Hubbard Zimbabwe, Suncrest Agrifoods, and Agrimix.

But even the transaction by the Rudland brothers has not been spared from controversy.

British tycoon Nicholas van Hoogstraten said it was a “fraud”, before they struck a settlement to work together.

“I didn’t fail to follow my rights. We didn’t want them repeating what they did at Zimre Holdings,” he said last year.

In May last year, CFI called off a scheduled AGM after van Hoogstraten, who now controls 35 percent shareholding in the business, raised concerns over failure to comply with ZSE listing rules, which he blamed on mismanagement.

Another analyst agreed.

“CFI had already been mismanaged when shareholder wrangles sprouted,” he said.

“They need a completely new board and substantive management to run the business,” the analyst added.

The British tycoon had made the proposal to place CFI under judicial liquidation and arrest a serious diminution of shareholder value at the troubled group that had made a cumulative US$16 million in post-tax loses between 2013 and 2014.

At the time CFI’s going concern was under threat and its operations were undermined by high gearing and a biting working capital crisis.

In a dramatic display of corporate clout, van Hoogstraten blocked the CFI AGM last May and demanded that pre-requisite notices and announcements be made according to ZSE rules.

“A bunch of fraudsters would have taken over the company if we allowed the AGM to go ahead,” said van Hoogstraten.

“It is one of the five or six companies that are important to this country but it is now on its back. CFI must not lose money, it must make money. It is being mismanaged. On a fair level, I would propose judicial management to protect the national interest,” van Hoogstraten said then.

The dispute, which revolves around the Langfords Estate, remains on the radar.

It involved the sale of Langfords to Fidelity Holdings for US$18 million.

The Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) reported last week that Messina Investments, one of van Hoogstraten’s investment vehicles, was pushing for the reversal.

But if the transaction is reversed, it would have serious implications on an agreement between the Rudland brothers and van Hoogstraten to cooperate towards rebuilding CFI.

Van Hoogstraten claimed in his letters to regulatory authorities that there was conflict of interest in the deal after ZIMRE, which holds shareholding in both Fidelity and CFI, voted at the EGM to approve the Langfords deal last year.

He also said the National Social Security Authority, another major shareholder, was in conflict

The dispute is now being investigated by the ZSE, but until CFI shareholders decides to work together, it may not return to the good days of years gone by.