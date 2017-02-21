HAVE you found the woman you should marry? While everyone is looking for different traits in their life partners, there are some essential traits you should seek, from empathy to consistency. These traits help you both to understand and love each other.

Check out 9 signs she is the one you should marry.

1. She is an intellectual challenge for you.

If you want to spend the rest of your life with someone, it is important that you find that person intellectually challenging. Looks are fleeting but personality is forever—your conversations together should be interesting, insightful and full of depth. Your partner should be able to challenge your opinions, opening up your mind to new ideas and concepts.

2. She is emotionally consistent.

The woman you should marry should be consistent, rather than volatile. If you struggle to predict your partner’s mood and responses, you may find yourself carrying the burden of your partner’s moods. Your partner shouldn’t transform into a more difficult person after a few months together; they should be fully honest about their feelings and emotional state.

3. She is a good empathizer.

When you marry someone, you should make sure they can show compassion and support towards others and their struggles, including yours. You will have down days and you will feel upset, and your partner should be able to support you and relate to you during these times.

4. She is honest with you and others.

Honesty is a very important trait in a long-term relationship; if you can’t trust your partner, how can you tell them anything in confidence, or believe anything they said to you? Find someone who respects you enough to be honest with you, even when it is difficult for them.

5. She has ambition.

As well as supporting your dreams and goals, the woman you marry should have her own dreams and ambitions, too. She will look to her future regularly and plan how to improve her life, rather than depending on you for a good and fulfilling life.

6. She focuses on improving herself.

As well as being ambitious, your life partner should be invested in improving herself. From watching documentaries to travelling, she should enjoy improving her state of mind and investing in herself. This means she is less likely to be overly-dependent on you, as she is equally dependent on herself.

7. She isn’t interested in being petty or jealous.

Some jealously is natural in relationships, but the woman you marry should be secure enough in herself and you to know she doesn’t need to feel jealous. This is also to do with trust; she should be able to trust you enough to give you your freedom.

8. She makes an effort with you.

A healthy, stable relationship focuses on giving rather than taking. Seeing your significant other happy should make you just as happy, and she should treat you in the same way. Your joy should be her joy, too—it can be as simple as asking about your day or looking after you when you are sick. As time passes, the excitement at the beginning of the relationship will pass, but you should both be just as focused on giving each other happiness.

9. She inspires you to be a better person.

Admiring your partner and their attitude should motivate you to be a better version of yourself. From going to the gym to volunteering at a charity, you should want to be the best version of yourself for her—and yourself.

What did you think of this list? Share with your friends and family to find out if they have found the woman they should marry! www.lifehack.org