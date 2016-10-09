Simon Chapereka dies

FIDELITY Life Assurance managing director Simon Chapereka has died.



Chapereka died when he collapsed at the PPC Half Marathon this morning.



He was 54.



Mourners are gathered at 24 Lingmell Close Borrowdale.



One of the more engaging and interactive CEOs on the market, Chapereka had been at the helm of Fidelity for 13 years but at the time of his death, he was under suspension, together with finance director German Mushoma, pending the adoption of recommendations of a forensic audit into the operations of the company, which had been instigated by the Insurance and Pensions Commission. FinX

