Sir Elton John struck down by ‘potentially deadly’ infection

SIR Elton John has been forced to cancel a series of live shows after spending time in intensive care.

The singer was struck down with a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection that forced him to spend two nights being supported by specialist hospital equipment.

The 70-year-old contracted the infection during his recent tour of South America.

He was “violently ill” during a flight back to the UK from Santiago, Chile, and was admitted to hospital as soon as he arrived in his home country.

He then spent an extended stay in hospital before being released on Saturday, 22 April.

Sir Elton was allowed to return home but has been forced to cancel the May and April dates of his Las Vegas residency.

A statement said: “We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of The Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday 6 May.

“Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

Sir Elton said on Twitter that he was “wrapping up the South American” tour on 15 April, and was expecting to be at Caesar’s Palace in Vegas later that month.

He had recovered sufficiently by 19 April to send an Instagram message to Prince Harry on the day the interview was released in which the Royal admitted receiving counselling.

The statement released by his team said he is “comfortably resting at home per doctors advice” but would be returning to his schedule of live performances in Twickenham, southwest London, on 3 June.

The star said: “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them.

“I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.” -news.sky.com