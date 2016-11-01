SMEs Centre on the cards

INTEGRATED financial services group,Old Mutual has commenced construction of the US$22 million Eastgate SMEs Centre, in a bid to improve the informal sector’s access to markets.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Old Mutual chief executive officer, Jonas Mushosho said lack of convenient premises was hampering growth of the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“Old Mutual is aware that lack of convenient premises and access to markets are some of the major issues inhibiting the desired growth of the SME sector. It is against this background that the Eastgate SME Centre was conceived with a specific aim of addressing challenges faces by SMEs,” said Mushosho.

The economy has become highly informalised and Old Mutual has sought to take advantage of the changing economic trends where small businesses have continued to struggle to find markets.

The SMEs centre is set for completion in 2018 and contractors, Masimba are confident of meeting the deadline.

“Together with our main contractor, Masimba, we have also come up with a robust works programme that will see the Eastgate SME Centre completed in April 2018,” Mushosho said.

The new SMEs centre would occupy 11 823 square meters of prime retail space, configured to accommodate a diverse range of SMEs under one roof.

Mushosho said the growth of the SMEs sector had presented real estate investors an opportunity to design and construct suitable working space for SMEs and the informal sector.

SMEs specialising in farm produce will be offered 2,000 square metres of refrigeration space for preservation of farm produce.

The centre will also accommodate 500 trading bays, offices and single bedroom flats for the convenience of the small businesses that have been operating from the streets.

Over 20 000 registered vendors are currently operating in Harare CBD and Old Mutuals says the centre was a timely response to changing market trends.

“The Eastgate SME centre also marks a milestone in quest to realign our business model in response to changing dynamics in Zimbabwe’s economy,” said Mushosho.

Due to the lack of suitable trading infrastructure, vendors have resorted to pavement trading resulting in movement conflict between vehicles and traders

About 50 percent of perishable vegetables traded on pavements and other sites such as Mbare Musika are lost due to poor storage facilities, hence the new SMEs centre.