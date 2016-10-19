SME’s display resilience in harsh economy

DESPITE the prevailing harsh economic climate in the country some Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have displayed high levels of resilience and have soldiered on in line with economic blueprint ZimAsset.

One such organisation is Dariro Mode which has proven against all odds that the national economy has room for revival.The company is in the printing business.

Dariro Mode has acquired a high speed direct sublimation printer which is one of its kind in the country. In an interview with Loud Voice the company director Martin Magondo said the acquisition will improve the quality and speed of service “Our clients are now able to get a teardrop banner or a flag within the shortest time whilst at the same time achieving brilliant colours,’ he said. Dariro Mode has been enjoying a purple patch which saw them scooping three business awards last year. The awards are company of the year , brand of the year print industry and Magondo was voted the director of the year 2015.See More from Dariro Mode Here

The company has a staff complement of 25 people and has plans to spread its wings to Bulawayo and neighbouring Zambia early 2017. Dariro Mode started operating in 2001 with the company only specialising in graphic designing, typing and printing using office printers .The company has made strides and now offers all the four main printing areas under one roof which include Signage ,Digital Printing,Wide format and Litho.

The business which was surviving on walk in clients has managed to get contracts from parastatals, banks,companies and brokers are making ends meets due to favourable prices being offered at Dariro Mode. Magondo said they have diversified their services and now offer transport to clients. “Distance is not a barrier we are able to deliver their services anywhere in Zimbabwe regardless of how small the job is, we are not only dedicated into growing the company but also bring value to our customers and the nation as a whole,” he said.

He said he was not worried by the paperless society and they were ready to adjust.

Several businesses have fallen on the wayside by failure to adjust to the everchanging technological advancement and economic environment.However resilient spirit and fortitude has kept some on top of the game as they turn ‘lemons into lemonade’. —theloudvoice.net