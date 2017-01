By Nigel Gambanga

Stunner and Olinda If you are a Zimbabwean with any sort of interest in social media you obviously came across a flood of content on the public breakup between Zimbabwean rapper Stunner and his wife Olinda. On the 5th of January Olinda recorded an emotional Facebook Live video complaining about Stunner’s infidelity and dumping him. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Social media wins again – Stunner & Olinda “drama” shows dominance of online content

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed