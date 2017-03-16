Solutions to our monetary policy challenges

By Vince Musewe

IN his book titled: “How Rich Countries Got Rich and Why Poor Countries Stay Poor,” Professor Erik Reinert explains that it is only when we, as Africans, industrialise through manufacturing that we can begin increasing marginal returns to create sustainable higher incomes. We should, therefore, deliberately move away from resource-based economies because they give diminishing marginal returns.

That is the secret why rich countries became rich and yet we in Africa are not applying the same policies of the rich countries, which continually send experts to us to advise us on implementing different economic policies from those that got them rich in the first place!

In one of his Appendices in the book, Reinert includes “Phillip von Hornigk’s Nine Points on How to Emulate Rich Countries,” written in 1684, well before Adam Smith in 1930. Hornigk is the author of a book which outlined Austria’s 1684 strategy, which resulted in the greatest increase in Austrian wealth over 100 years.

I think it would be beneficial for us to consider the nine points raised by Hornigk because they clearly apply to our situation here in Zimbabwe today, 333 years later. There is truly nothing new under the sun!

Please note, lest I get accused of plagiarism, that the following are quotes from Reinert’s book and are mostly therefore not my words. I have just extracted the relevant points and attempted to be as brief as possible while para-phrasing.

The first point is that any country should inspect its soils with greatest care not to leave any agricultural possibilities of a single corner or clod of earth unconsidered. Every useful form of plant under the sun should be experimented with and considered for adaption to the country. Above all, no trouble or expense should be spared to find gold or silver.

Second, all commodities found in the country, which cannot be used in their natural state should be worked up within the country since payment for manufacturing generally exceeds the value of raw materials by two, three, 10, 20 or even 100-fold and the neglect of this is an abomination to prudent management.

Third, for carrying out the above, there will be need for people for cultivating the raw materials and for working them up. Therefore the people should be turned by all possible means from idleness to remunerative professions, instructed and encouraged in all kinds of inventions, arts and trades and if necessary instructors should be brought in from foreign lands for this.

Fourth, gold and silver once in the country, whether from own mines or obtained by industry from other countries, are under no circumstances to be taken out for any purpose. They should never be converted into any use which destroys them.

Fifth, the inhabitants of the country should make every effort to get along with their domestic products to confine their luxuries to these alone and to do without foreign products as far as possible.

Sixth, if necessary such foreign products should be exchanged for other wares and not for gold or silver.

Seventh, such foreign imports should be obtained in their unfinished form and worked up within the country, thus earning the wages of manufacturing there.

Eighth, opportunities should be sought night and day to sell the country’s superfluous goods to these foreigners in manufactured form for gold and silver if possible and their consumption must be sort in the farthest ends of the earth and developed in every possible way.

Lastly, except for important considerations, no importation should be allowed under any circumstances of commodities of which there is a sufficient supply of suitable quality at home. In these matters, neither sympathy nor compassion should be shown foreigners, kinsfolk, allies or enemies. All friendship ceases when it involves my own weakness and ruin. And this holds good even if domestic products are of poor quality or even priced higher; for it would be better to pay US$2 for an article which remains in the country than only one which goes out.

These nine points got Austria rich in the last 100 years and there is no doubt they can also make Zimbabwe rich. That is all we must do to revive our economy.

For me, this is exactly what John Mangudya, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor is trying to achieve in his latest monetary policy. Minimise leakages of foreign exchange and gold produced, improve local production while cutting down on imports in order to increase cash inflows and their retention in the country for production purposes. The challenge that remains is aligning these objectives to fiscal policy.

We must create the space for our skilled technicians, prudent accountants, ethical lawyers, experienced engineers and disciplined administrators, industrious farmers, good miners and creative entrepreneurs all of which we have in abundance both locally and in the Diaspora.

Ours is to merely harness their skills and create the necessary space for them to do what they do best.

In my opinion, all we need is a compelling inclusive national vision which accepts the above principles as sacrosanct, competent management and we can truly live to our full potential as a country, improve our quality of life and create wealth for ourselves and generations to come.

Vince Musewe is an independent economist and you may contact him on vtmuswee@gmail.com