By Rufaro Madamombe

A data center is simply a room with many computer servers connected together. They are typically used by organizations for the remote storage, processing, or distribution of large amounts of data. Data centers have been around for a while now and some Zimbabwean companies have them for private use. Telone’s data center is the first I know of […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Some benefits of using a data center for small to medium businesses

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed