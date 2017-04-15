South Africa at crossroads

By Allen Choruma

THE late Ahmed Kathrada, an African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and veteran, once described South Africa as one of the most unequal societies in the world.

These inequalities manifest themselves in the manner in which the primary means of production, the land, is distributed.

South Africa has a population of about 55 million people. Eighty percent (44 million) are black, nine percent (five million) are white and 11 percent (six million) are other races (coloured/Indian/Asian).

In a country where 80 percent of the population are black African people, when it comes to land ownership the statistics become predominantly skewed in favour of whites, who constitute only nine percent of the population.

Seventy-nine percent of the land (96,5 million hectares), which is prime land, is mostly in the hands of the white minority.

Fourteen percent of the land (17 million hectares) is State land (including communal land, mostly black inhabited).

The remaining seven percent of the land (8,3 million hectares) is unaccounted for.

Winds of change

Until recently, the ruling ANC party has not shown any radical inclination towards land reform, 23 years after independence.

The winds of change are, however, on the horizon.

“We must undertake a pre-colonial audit of land ownership, use and occupation patterns…once the audit has been completed, a single law should be developed to address the issue of land redistribution without compensation. The necessary constitutional amendments would then be undertaken to effect this process,” South African President Jacob Zuma declared boldly while recently addressing traditional leaders in Cape Town.

Before then, Zuma, while addressing party cadres at the ANC’s 105 anniversary celebrations in Orlando, Soweto retorted: “The peasantry is left with a shrinking land mass to eke out a living. We repeat that it is our duty to return land to the people.”

The land reform programme, which is the cornerstone of Zuma’s “radical economic transformation agenda” will be difficult to implement in a country deeply polarised and divided along the lines of race, religion, material wealth and political affiliation.

South Africans need to rise above party politics and power struggles and realise that land reform is not about Zuma.

The land reform is for the benefit of the majority of the people in South Africa whose land was expropriated by white colonialists during the apartheid era.

Reactionaries

Reactionaries, white capital monopolists and their surrogates have fuelled divisions in South Africa through the mainstream media and are using these divisions to campaign against land reform and any government policy that threatens to dislodge their economic interests.

These reactionary forces have vested interests which are threatened should the status quo be changed through the ANC’s radical economic transformation agenda, which seeks to create an inclusive economy and eradicate poverty and unemployment in South Africa.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, reacted angrily to Zuma’s statements on land reform describing them as “dangerous rhetoric”.

The South African media quoted the DA leader as having said that the ANC must reign in Zuma, who has “gone rogue” on land reform and is contradicting his own cabinet and ANC Parliamentary caucus.

The comments from the head of the DA are not surprising considering the controversial statements made by the oppoaition party’s former president Helen Zille, who recently twitted that colonialism was not all negative as it brought about a lot of positive things in South Africa such as independent judiciary and developments in transport.

These “racist statements” torched a lot of criticism from South Africans.

Leader of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has also missed the bigger picture of the real issues surrounding land reform and has been quoted in the media opposing Zuma’s proposal to amend the Constitution and pave way for compulsory acquisition of land without compensation.

ANC divisions

Divisions within the ANC are worrying and have the potential of derailing the land reform in South Africa.

Comrades with vested interests in power have created divisions within the ANC which Zuma should not take lightly.

Some comrades, who are alleged to be benefitting from the capitalist system, have been opposing proposed constitutional amendments to facilitate compulsory expropriation of land without compensation.

The divisions within the ANC and the tri-partite alliance (ANC, the Confederation of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party (SACP) further threaten consensus over implementing the land reform agenda.

Without unity of purpose within the ranks of the ANC and its partners, it will be difficult for Zuma to drive a radical land reform agenda.

The ANC Chief Whip, Jackson Mtembu not so long ago issued a statement that contradicts Zuma when he remarked that he is not in support of land reform that is done outside the Constitution as the Constitution “is more of an enabler than a barrier” to land reform.

On the other hand, the Minister of Land Reform, Gugile Nkwinti, welcomed Zuma’s calling for constitutional amendments to expropriate land without compensation.

He warned that if the land issue is not addressed “we will put reconciliation and South Africa at risk”.

Power struggles within the ANC itself which were very evident at the funeral of the departed ANC veteran and stalwart, Kathrada, will shift focus from important issues such as the radical economic transformation agenda.

Speeches by former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki were all filled with innuendos of a “regime change agenda”.

The SACP, which revealed that it was reviewing its alliance with the ANC, has made the fissures within the ruling party even wider when it showed its support for the dismissed finance minister Pravin Gordhan and has publicly been calling for Zuma to resign.

All is not lost for Zuma in the ANC. Fighting in Zuma’s corner are key formations, namely the ANC Youth League and ANC Women’s League.

Fear factor

Reactionary forces (white monopoly capitalists and their surrogates) and mainstream media have created a new political narrative in South Africa dubbed the “fear factor’.

They warn that if the President goes ahead with his “radical economic transformation” agenda, capital markets will collapse, the rand volatility will continue unabated, foreign investors will flee the country and the economy will shrink further, and the downgrading of South Africa into junk status (by international credit rating agencies) will happen sooner than latter and so on.

People should be aware that these are only temporary, short-term setbacks. When Zimbabwe embarked on its land reform programme, it faced similar obstacles. These obstacles will come to pass.

South Africans should realise that, while foreign investment is necessary, foreign investors have no interest in creating an inclusive economy in South Africa that benefits the majority of people.

The then United States ambassador to the African Union (under president Barack Obama), Reuben Brigety (an African American), when interviewed by the New African (May 2015), on foreign investors in Africa, remarked candidly as follows: “Their (investors) interest for doing business in Africa is not for the sake of African development. Their interest is business…”

Given our land reform experiences in Zimbabwe, South Africans should rise above their differences and fight for a common cause that will uplift the living standards of the majority of people.

Cabinet reshuffle

The last few weeks have been interesting in South Africa. They were characterised by relentless media attacks against Zuma’s statements on land reform and his cabinet reshuffle.

The whole media hysteria surrounding the dismissal of Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, was being driven by people and institutions with vested economic interests against radical economic transformation programme.

How can the entire country be held to ransom by the dismissal of one minister who the mainstream media has idolised as the “guardian and saviour” of the economy?

Zuma’s pronouncements on land reform and, in particular, the compulsory acquisition of land without compensation threaten the status quo of ownership of the means of production in South Africa. The grand plan of reactionaries is that the President must be stopped by any means, “fair or foul”.

The “Pravin Gordhan must stay shenanigans” were in disguise of the broader regime change (Zuma must go) agenda. There are forces at play that are using whatever opportunity they can to get rid of Zuma and those that are perceived to be the key architects of the radical economic transformation in-order to preserve the status quo in South Africa.

It is very unfortunate that ANC comrades Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president, and Gwede Mantashe, secretary general and Zweli Mkize, treasurer general, publicly criticised Zuma over the dismissal of Gordhan and Jonas.

Ramaphosa called the President’s decision “ill conceived” and based on “unsubstantiated intelligence allegations”.

These public outbursts by senior ANC cadres reflect elements of indiscipline and undermine the President.

As Zizi Kodwa, ANC spokesman puts it: “We may have differences but in public we must have a united voice.”

Comrades Ramaphosa, Gwede and Mkize, as senior members of ANC, should have expressed their views behind closed doors. Those that have accused some members within the ANC top six, as being sympathisers of white monopolistic capital and of aiding the regime change agenda, were vindicated.

Zuma, as an elected head of State and government, has the constitutional prerogative to appoint and dismiss ministers.

The President acted decisively in weeding out ministers who are impeding his “radical economic transformation” agenda meant to benefit the majority of people in South Africa.

The new Minister of Finance, comrade Melusi Gigaba has assured South Africans that, while maintaining fiscal stability, he will implement the government’s “economic radical transformation” programme to ensure that an inclusive economy is created in South Africa to address unemployment and poverty and also incorporate the majority of the people (blacks) and other marginalised people such as women and youth.

Zuma should not be underrated. He is known to overcome obstacles. Despite these challenges, his charisma and ability to identify with the common people will draw support for the land reform programme.

Alliances

For Zuma to forge ahead with proposed constitutional amendments to pave way for land expropriation without compensation, the ANC will need to forge alliances with other parties that support the land reform agenda.

There are avid supporters of radical land reform like Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the National House for Traditional Leaders and other activist civic groups such as the Decolonisation Foundation, Black First Land First and others.

To amend the Constitution in South Africa, two thirds (66 percent) of the vote of 400 lawmakers is required.

The ANC controls 62 percent, while the EFF controls six percent of parliamentary seats.

An alliance (though unholy) between ANC and EFF on land reform will create a vote of 68 percent (supposing all ANC members vote for the motion), which is enough to amend the Constitution, paving way for the compulsory land acquisition without compensation.

Zimbabwe

Zuma should learn from his counterpart President Robert Mugabe on the political dynamics of land reform.

ZANU-PF under President Mugabe was united on land reform in Zimbabwe. President Mugabe’s total grip on ZANU-PF and his unwavering stance on land reform made it possible for land reform to succeed in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Fast Track Land Reform (FTLR), while it was criticised heavily internationally, has not been a failure as perceived by critics. Despite the FTLR challenges and its weaknesses (which we do acknowledge in Zimbabwe), there is evidence which suggests that land reform in Zimbabwe has not been a failure.

Zimbabweans have control of their land and all agree that this process is irreversible as enshrined in the Zimbabwean Constitution. The difficult phases of the struggle for land are now beyond us. Our next challenge in Zimbabwe is to ensure that we consolidate the gains of land reform and come up with a robust legal framework, institutions and policies that will focus on productivity and creation of a strong agricultural economy.

A renowned academic in Zimbabwe, Professor Mandivamba Rukuni made the following remarks in a book entitled, Zimbabwe’s Land Reform, Myths and Realities: “This book represents arguably the most comprehensive empirical evidence challenging the popular myths that Zimbabwe’s land reform has been a total failure, attributed to political cronyism and lack of investment. The book will be most instructive to South Africa and Namibia as they ponder a way forward with their own land reform challenges.”

Which way forward South Africa?

Whether South Africans will take the Zimbabwean approach towards land reform or a different route peculiar to their unique situation, remains to be seen. But whatever method the South Africans may take, they should realise that:

1. Full independence and racial harmony and stability cannot be achieved in South Africa if the land is not restored to its rightful owners, the indigenous black African people.

2. The South African Constitution and the Land Expropriation Act do not serve the interests of the majority indigenous people towards reclaiming their land. The land question cannot and will not be resolved using the current legal framework, which makes it complex for the indigenous people to claim back their land.

3. Land should be repossessed without compensation. It is common knowledge that when land belonging to our ancestors was forcibly taken away from them by the white colonialists, no compensation was paid to them. Indigenous african people are simply reclaiming land that belongs to them and should pay no compensation to anyone.

4. A radical and non-negotiable land reform approach needs to be taken in South Africa to address the historical injustices notwithstanding impediments presented by the Constitution and Land Expropriation Act. Laws are not cast in stone. If need be, the Constitution and all retrogressive laws in South Africa should be repealed to pave way for land reform.

5. Land reform cannot be achieved in South Africa if the people and the ruling ANC party are divided. The ANC should rally all South Africans behind it (irrespective of political affiliation) and create an alliance with all progressive forces inside and outside South Africa who share the same ideals on land reform.

As the adage for Zimbabwe land reform goes: “Land is the economy and the economy is land”, so the so called “radical economic transformation” agenda in South Africa cannot be achieved without implementing a radical land reform programme that will forever tilt the existing status quo in South Africa in favour of the majority of people.

Aluta continua!

Allen Choruma can be contacted on e-mail: kuumbameats3@gmail.com