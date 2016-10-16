South Africa’s Naspers sells an internet company for US $3.2 Billion

0
Tech
October 16, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/10/south-africas-naspers-sells-internet-company-us-3-2-billion/ target=_blank >South Africa’s Naspers sells an internet company for US $3.2 Billion</a>
By

By L.S.M Kabweza

South African owned but globally operated internet and entertainment group Naspers has announced that it has sold one of its internet companies Allegro, for US$3.253bn. Though initially intimated earlier in the year that either Alibaba or Ebay would buy, Allegro was sold to a consortium of private equity firms that includes Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa. If you don’t know […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
South Africa’s Naspers sells an internet company for US $3.2 Billion

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostSouth Africa’s Naspers sells an internet company for US $3.2 Billion
Older PostSouth Africa’s Naspers sells an internet company for US $3.2 Billion

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?